Coastal Bend kids go "Fishing for Smiles"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was quite the blustery day out Saturday, but a group of fishing enthusiasts, along with Old Saint Nick himself, braved the wind to bring some happiness to kids out along the seawall.

This is the sixth year “Fishing for Smiles” has given fishing gear to kids fishing with their families.

Founder Manuel Lara says doing this, especially during this holiday season, is something he and his volunteers just love to do.

“Whenever a kid catches a fish, whether it's a little bitty thing or a big thing, they're always happy, they're always smiling,” Lara said.

The organization gave out about 80 fishing rods and reels, as well as treats to those who attended the event.

The organization raised money by holding a raffle, and Lara said the next time they plan to do an event like this, will most likely be for the 4th of July holiday.

