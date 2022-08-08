Coastal Bend law enforcement key in on golf cart safety

Port Aransas Police said they have 5,000 carts registered in the City and write many tickets every month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tragedy in Galveston where an alleged drunk driver struck a golf cart killing four people brings renewed focus on golf cart operation here in the Coastal Bend.

"Sometimes they ignore stuff that's important and it's important to their safety," said Scott Tanzer who owns and operates Port A Beach Buggies in Port Aransas.

Tanzer said this summer he's rented out most of his carts every weekend, and all his customers are told what they can and can't do with golf carts.

"A lot of moms and dads letting underage kids drive because they have stuff like this back home on ranches and farms and they think it's okay," Tanzer said.



It's been a sell-out summer as far as golf cart rentals are concerned in Port Aransas, but the problems everyone said they have is people just not obeying the rules.

A picture was taken by a viewer on Padre Island this weekend along Park Road 22 where a police officer had stopped a golf cart full of passengers. No carts are allowed on state highways.

Port Aransas Police said they have 5,000 carts registered in the city and write many tickets every month.

"Driving on the highway itself or the city has those nice big hike and bike trail sidewalks along there and people mistake those for golf cart roadways," said Lieutenant James Stokes with the Port Aransas Police Department.



Stokes said underage and drunk driving are two other common tickets issued. He says the city has all the rules for using carts on their web page. As far as accidents, instead of autos and golf carts colliding, he said they usually involve just the carts.

"Inexperienced drivers that take corners too sharp and dump them over, and then people get injured from the golf cart tipping over," Stokes said. "Even on the beach people don't understand that sand is not really soft, and can cause significant damage if you fall out of the bed of a truck or off of a golf cart."



Corpus Christi will require all golf carts to be registered and will start enforcing that regulation by the end of this year.

