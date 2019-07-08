CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Citizens for Educational Excellence, the Port of Corpus Christi and the Chamber of Commerce sponsored Wednesday a presentation on the Impact of the 86th Legislative Session on Education and the Workforce.

State Reps. Todd Hunter and Abel Herrero and State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa gave an update on some of the bills passed aimed at improving education. All three noted the growing need in South Texas for an educated workforce because of the billions in local plant expansion and building of new companies.

"We increased funding by $11.5 billion to focus on improving our educational system and the funding that we have in place. To a point, we also focused on teacher pay raises. Trying to provide teachers on average a $4,000 pay raise annually," Hinojosa said.

"Today, what I want to do is to make sure the public knows, they do matter — their input matters. And the important thing is it helps us bring in new, good education laws," Hunter said.

"The Texas Workforce Commission, for example, through this legislative session, we'll now have an apprenticeship grant program made available to different entities across the state to try to fill the gap of a lack of an educated workforce in certain areas," Herrero said.

Other accomplishments of the session include a college preparation assessment reimbursement for fees paid to give tests such as the ACT and SAT; new reading standards for grades kindergarten through third grade; and all school districts must provide full-day pre-k classes for eligible four-year-olds.

During the session, other items focused on were student discipline and mental health and how to protect teachers from problematic students.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: