Coastal Bend lawn and tree company feels impact of ongoing gas price hikes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas prices hit another all-time high across Texas, with Corpus Christi setting a new record at $4.28.

While all motorists are feeling the impact of rising prices, lawn service businesses are seeing a significantly larger increase to fuel up.

"I spend about $300 to $400 a day on average on fuel," said Miller Navarro, owner of M&S Tree and Lawn Services.

Navarro said that number is about double the amount in what he used to pay to travel and gas up the equipment needed to get a job done.

"Sometimes we travel from Ingleside to Sinton. We do two or three jobs a day, sometimes four," Navarro said.

His business has been servicing the Coastal Bend, keeping yards cleaned and trimmed for 25 years. Despite the ongoing gas price fluctuations, Navarro said he is still absorbing the cost-losses.

"We're not making as much as we used to and we can't charge more because we're in competition," Navarro said.

The biggest challenge, Navarro said, is the looming uncertainty of the oil industry and how long this could last.

Experts with AAA Texas said now is a difficult time to predict when prices could return to 'normal.'

"There's so many variables that are at play right now, especially when we look at the global financial markets," said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas.

According to Armbruster, the supply and demand across the world remains a big issue playing a part, especially as we enter the summer season.

"Summertime gasoline is also more expensive to produce summer blend gasoline as we call it, usually about 10 to 15 cents more per gallon for the consumer," Armbruster said.

He said that as of now, a break at the pump may not come until after Labor Day. In the meantime, those over at M&S Lawn and Tree services said they'll continue to push forward.

"As long as you know, my guys keep working, putting food on their table, putting food on my table, and we're making some kind of money it's just what we got to do," Navarro said.

