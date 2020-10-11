Coastal Bend leader provides look at upcoming Texas Legislature

Texas Lawmakers have started pre-submitting bills for the 87th Legislative Session.

TEXAS, USA — With the election, at least here in Texas now behind us, state lawmakers have their sights set on the next legislative session.

The 87th Texas legislature won't start until January but already those lawmakers are hard at work pre-submitting bills that they hope to get their colleagues to consider.

Lawmakers will have their work cut out for them. More than 500 bills were pre-filed in the house and senate on this unofficial start of the session. They expect many more to be filed in the days ahead.

So far, topics include everything from abortion, to legalizing marijuana, to redistricting.

Another one of them would put an end to day light saving time.

Senator Judith Zaffirini who represents district 21 to the south and west of Corpus Christi said she wants to make this year the last in which people would have to spring forward and fall back.

"And you are going to see a lot of coronavirus and disaster type legislation. We're going to be seeing different types of measures different health issues and it will be interesting to see what can be done in 140 days," said Todd Hunter who is the State Representative-District 32.

Hunter said the upcoming legislative session will look different this time around because of coronavirus and expects there will no doubt be added safety precautions.

"You need to look forward to a hybrid session, part virtual and part in person, and I think you are going to see a lot of new things like temperature checks coming into the Capitol," said Hunter.

The pandemic is also likely to blame for a forecasted shortfall to the state budget. That is something that will make this session one of the toughest yet as law makers sort out which bills will end up on the governor's desk.

"We will have a reduced budget. Are we in terrible shape? No. We are not in a terrible shape," said Hunter.

This will be Hunter's 11th term serving in the Texas legislature.

While he was not part of Monday's pre-filing, he said issues he will be pursuing include property tax reform as well as the ongoing battle against windstorm insurance hikes.

"I'm not forgetting about windstorm. We don't need to be punished anymore. We've seen fires, hail, tornadoes, we've seen them across the state, it's no longer a weather catastrophe for hurricanes, watch the windstorm issue and windstorm reform," said Hunter.

Suicide prevention and tougher laws on human trafficking are two more topics Hunter said he will continue to fight for.

The gavel falls on January 12, 2021.