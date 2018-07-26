Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the American G.I. Forum as well as the day its founder, Dr. Hector P. Garcia, passed away 22 years ago.

To recognize the occasion, hundreds of G.I. Forum members gathered for the organization's national conference in San Antonio. Kiii News Anchor Rudy Trevino was there Thursday as they celebrated the city where the G.I. Forum originated -- Corpus Christi.

Three of the Coastal Bend's elected officials were recognized during the event, including State Representatives Todd Hunter and Abel Herrero and State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa.

The G.I. Forum also honored the important role of the NAACP in South Texas.

Herman Rodriguez, chief administrator and city secretary of the City of Robstown, spoke of the role of the American G.I. Forum as a proponent of veterans' services and benefits and why the mantra of the late Dr. Garcia of education must continue.

The conference will continue through the weekend as delegates focus on issues facing today's veterans, such as better medical care, homelessness and continuing education. A mid-national conference is planned for April of next year in Corpus Christi.

