CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fight with Texas Windstorm Insurance Association might not be over yet.

Coastal Bend leaders are once again preparing for a battle to make sure windstorm insurance rates do not increase for property owners in coastal counties.

Local Chambers of Commerce in the Coastal Bend are expected to team up to voice their opposition after learning about a planned meeting by TWIA.

In August, TWIA decided not to raise rates after much pressure from property owners.

"Why are they even talking about rates, when in August they voted a zero rate hike. There is no reason for this meeting unless they are up to something," Texas Representative Todd Hunter said.

Hunter led the charge to do away with another round of proposed hikes during the last fight.

TWIA proposed increasing the rate by 10 percent in 2018, but the Texas Governor denied that.

The main argument from Hunter is that South Texas was still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and a rate hike wouldn't help the process.

According to Hunter, a new state-wide insurance system could help keep coastal counties from seeing significant rate hikes.

"In 2021 one of the big focuses, to look at the state and do a catastrophe plan for all the state, that means hurricanes, thunderstorms, fire, hail, wind all put under the same insurance policy. The risk is spread evenly and everybody pays their fair share," Hunter said.

The planned rally will be held Monday by the Coastal Bend Chambers of Commerce at the Solomon Ortiz Center.

TWIA's committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: