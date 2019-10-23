CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Education and city leaders met to talk about jobs in the Coastal Bend.

The meeting on Tuesday is a way to assess how they can improve the area's workforce.

City leaders say it all starts with education and helping youth get to college or into trade programs.

According to Mayor Joe McComb, there are wonderful opportunities in Corpus Christi.

Organizers come together twice a year to talk about strategies and priorities. Organizers talk about what they need to do to ensure students are successful in the community.

"These leaders are all working on our sixty by thirty Corpus Christi plan. 60-percent of our population to have a certificate or degree by 2030," Dr. Janet Cunningham said.

Organizers say the city is at about 40 percent, so they have quite a bit of work to do to reach that goal.

Some of the strategies include improving college graduation rates and bringing in more students to the area. Organizers want to make sure more students are filling out their FAFSA so they can get awarded financial aid.

Workforce leaders say helping students and getting people jobs will only strengthen the city's economy.

