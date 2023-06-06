Coastal Bend LGBTQ community face growing concerns as Human Rights Campaign declares U.S. state of emergency

3NEWS spoke with Coastal Bend Pride Director Barton Bailey about whether our LGBTQ community should feel safe.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, the Human Rights Campaign, declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ people in the U.S. on Tuesday.

The organization also released a guidebook, providing people with a look at what it's calling discriminatory laws in every state, "know your rights" information, and safety resources. This is the first emergency declaration in the Human Rights Campaign's 40-year history.

3NEWS spoke with Coastal Bend Pride Director Barton Bailey about whether our LGBTQ community should feel safe.

"I think we have a very good police force, from my personal experience, I believe they will do whatever they need to do to protect all citizens. I do wish that some of our community leaders would stand up against potential violence and harm to others," he said.

Bailey adds that these kinds of questions are important to ask our elected officials, not just here in the Coastal Bend, but those who represent us statewide as well.

