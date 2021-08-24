Coastal Bend mask mandates: Where does your school stand?

Here is a list of the districts in the Coastal Bend and whether or not they are requiring masks for students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite Governor Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates, several schools in the area have chosen to implement masks for students.

Here is each school districts mask mandate policy. Districts with a * next to them require masks.

Nueces County

Corpus Christi ISD- No Mask Mandate

Flour Bluff ISD- No mask mandate

Calallen ISD- No mask mandate

Tuloso-Midway ISD- No mask mandate

Robstown ISD- No mask mandate

*West Oso ISD- Masks required

Bishop CISD- No mask mandate

London ISD- No mask mandate

Banquete ISD- No mask mandate

Port Aransas ISD- No mask mandate

Agua Dulce ISD- No mask mandate

Driscoll ISD- No mask mandate

San Patricio County

Gregory-Portland ISD- No mask mandate

Sinton ISD- No mask mandate

Ingleside ISD- No mask mandate

Aransas Pass ISD- No mask mandate

Mathis ISD- No mask mandate

Taft ISD- No mask mandate

Odem-Edroy ISD- No mask mandate

Jim Wells County

*Alice ISD- Masks required

Orange Grove ISD- No mask mandate

Premont ISD- No mask mandate

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD- No mask mandate

Jim Hogg County

Jim Hogg ISD- Masks required

Kleberg County

Santa Gertrudis ISD- No mask mandate

Ricardo ISD- No mask mandate

Riviera ISD- No mask mandate

Bee County

Beeville ISD- No mask mandate

Skidmore-Tynan ISD- No mask mandate

Pettus ISD- No mask mandate

Brooks County

*Brooks County ISD- Masks Required

Refugio County

Refugio ISD- No mask mandate

Woodsboro ISD- No mask mandate

Austwell-Tivoli ISD- No mask mandate

Aransas County

Aransas County ISD- No mask mandate

Live Oak County

George West ISD- No mask mandate

Three Rivers ISD- No mask mandate

Duval County

*Freer ISD- Masks required

Benavides ISD- No mask mandate

We will update this list if anything changes.

