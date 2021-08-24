Coastal Bend mask mandates: Where does your school stand?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite Governor Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates, several schools in the area have chosen to implement masks for students.
Here is each school districts mask mandate policy. Districts with a * next to them require masks.
Nueces County
Corpus Christi ISD- No Mask Mandate
Flour Bluff ISD- No mask mandate
Calallen ISD- No mask mandate
Tuloso-Midway ISD- No mask mandate
Robstown ISD- No mask mandate
*West Oso ISD- Masks required
Bishop CISD- No mask mandate
London ISD- No mask mandate
Banquete ISD- No mask mandate
Port Aransas ISD- No mask mandate
Agua Dulce ISD- No mask mandate
Driscoll ISD- No mask mandate
San Patricio County
Gregory-Portland ISD- No mask mandate
Sinton ISD- No mask mandate
Ingleside ISD- No mask mandate
Aransas Pass ISD- No mask mandate
Mathis ISD- No mask mandate
Taft ISD- No mask mandate
Odem-Edroy ISD- No mask mandate
Jim Wells County
*Alice ISD- Masks required
Orange Grove ISD- No mask mandate
Premont ISD- No mask mandate
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD- No mask mandate
Jim Hogg County
Jim Hogg ISD- Masks required
Kleberg County
*Kingsville ISD- Masks required
Santa Gertrudis ISD- No mask mandate
Ricardo ISD- No mask mandate
Riviera ISD- No mask mandate
Bee County
Beeville ISD- No mask mandate
Skidmore-Tynan ISD- No mask mandate
Pettus ISD- No mask mandate
Brooks County
*Brooks County ISD- Masks Required
Refugio County
Refugio ISD- No mask mandate
Woodsboro ISD- No mask mandate
Austwell-Tivoli ISD- No mask mandate
Aransas County
Aransas County ISD- No mask mandate
Live Oak County
George West ISD- No mask mandate
Three Rivers ISD- No mask mandate
Duval County
*Freer ISD- Masks required
Benavides ISD- No mask mandate
We will update this list if anything changes.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
