Coastal Bend non-profit hosting watch parties to collect toy donations for foster kids

The 'Coastal Bend Borracho Tailgaters' hold their events during football season leading up to the Christmas Holiday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet the Coastal Bend Borracho Tailgaters; a nonprofit organization designed to have some fun and do some good at the same time.

"Family means everything to the borrachos. It's not just us as a group, it's everybody with their families and everybody else. The kids mean everything in the world," said Jason Harries, the President of the Coastal Bend Borracho Tailgaters.

The organization will be accepting toy and monetary donations until the beginning of December to give to kids who are in the foster care system for Christmas.

And, what better place to set up shop to collect these donations than at a Dallas Cowboys watch party?

"You want to know why Cowboys are America's team? Because there are more of a fanbase for the Cowboys than anything and Cowboys love to give back to the community and that's what we do," Harries added.

The community so far, has doing their part.

"I saw all the toys inside and I asked what was going on, and they let me know and once I heard, I instantly wanted to contribute," said Michael Suarez, a donor and Cowboys fan.

The Borracho Tailgaters hope to see more and more donations come through.

"All the toys we got in there is from donations. Some of the guys brought some toys but it's more of the group that comes out and sees us. When we get excited, they get excited," Harries said.

The group will host another donating event on Dec. 12 at Brewster's Street Icehouse for another Dallas Cowboys watch party. If you would like to donate before then, you can do so at CASA of the Coastal Bend, by contacting (361) 884-2272, or sending an e-mail to diana@coastalbendcasa.org

