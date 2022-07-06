Coastal Bend nonprofit offers summer program for students with special needs

The summer program at Choice Living Community aims for students to build on some of the skills they've already learned, as well as strengthening them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Choice Living Community is known for their work with adults with disabilities, but has now opened their doors for a summer program with middle and high school students in mind. This program gives these students the opportunity to focus on their social, vocational, and life skills while school is out.

Executive Director of Choice Living Community, Jennifer Scott, doesn't want regression of skills over the summertime. "We want to keep up with those critical skills," Scott said. "Choice Living is all about creating independence."

Students learn to be independent by working together. Skills like folding, organizing, and writing create a close-knit community. Morgan Butler, one of the program's participants, said working together makes it feel like family.

Programs like these are crucial when creating a regimen that makes it easier to learn. "A lot of our clients are very schedule oriented and we want to make sure that they can continue with that daily schedule, even through the summertime, because they do need it," Scott explained.

"A lot of people say that they can hear the passion when we talk about our clients, our services, and our programming," Scott added. "That's what we need to get out to the parents."

