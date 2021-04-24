Coastal Bend organization reuses, recycles to help restore the environment

In honor of the recent "earth day" proclamation for Corpus Christi, Zamora is sharing how community members can help the environment year-round.



“Earth Day is every day, and it should not be just one day but every single day of our lives that we need to be thankful and also working in harmony with nature,” said Zamora.



“Not only does compost help reduce waste, reduce emissions that are going into the air reduce landfill space, they also help you to grow different food, different plants in your area, and help the soil rejuvenate.”



Zamora says composting is a way of reusing, recycling, and replenishing the earth. Although their group hit a pause during the pandemic, she wants to continue to find a way to get more people on board.



“I think one of the main things people can do though is just try to attempt to start a compost bin start a garden, just to get your hands dirty feel that dirt get connected with the soil with nature again and just try as best you can to, to make the least impact as possible to make this place better than we found it,” said Zamora.



Zamora says to get involved you can reach out to her via their Facebook page, Texas Master Composters Coastal Bend Chapter.