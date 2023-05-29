Coastal Bend pays Memorial Day tribute to those who served

Members of the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi and other local veterans from across the Coastal Bend attended Monday's ceremony.

Example video title will go here for this video

Across the Coastal Bend, people are honoring military personnel who served this Memorial Day.

Monday's event was moved from Sherrill Park to the Ben Garza Gymnasium, located off the Crosstown Expressway.

Members of the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi and other local veterans from across the Coastal Bend attended Monday's ceremony. Melissa Salinas, the mother of Benito Isaac Cantu, who is currently serving overseas, was also present.

"It hurts a lot for me, but I'm so proud of him because, I mean, you have to have a big heart in order for him to be up there and serve our country," she said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!