CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a new industry on the horizon for Texas agriculturalist -- hemp; and those in the know say it could be huge for the state.

The hemp plant lends itself to so many uses, from health supplements to zero-carbon footprint biofuels. Texas is poised to be a big winner when it comes to this market.

"The movement with cannabis is progressive, and we're going to see drastic changes in the next two to three years," said Rene Pena Jr., and emerging hemp producer.

Pena said the cannabis industry is one that could be huge and successful right here in the Coastal Bend.

"Especially for this region," Pena said. "We have the infrastructure already in place and the farming community that already grows commodity type cultivars. We definitely see the Coastal Bend region where fiber is produced, raw materials for plastics, fuels, building materials."

The Port of Corpus Christi would also play a vital role in marketing and distribution.

"We think we could use hemp to bring alternative fuels to the U.S. market and the global market through the Port of Corpus," Pena said.

In June of last year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325 which authorized the production, manufacture and sale of industrial hemp in Texas. However, the practice is still not legal until the Department of Agriculture submits a state plan to the USDA for regulating the industry in our state.

That's where Texas residents come in.

"Definitely take the time. It's available to voice your opinion, your concern, your support," Pena said. "That's something for the community to get behind, to advocate so we can lobby for the rules and regulations that are going to benefit the farm community."

If you would like to submit any comments about hemp production in Texas, click here.

