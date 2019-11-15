CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They're the men and women who keep our communities safe, they see the best and the worst; police officers put their lives on the line for complete strangers everyday.

"But they're also human," Counselor Brenda Olson said.

Humans have emotions, even the toughest of them.

"It's important to understand that you have to continue being the person you are," CCPD Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove with the CID said.

Breedlove referred to the meaning behind emotional survival. During training at Del Mar College's Economic Development Center, Dr. Kevin Gilmartin discussed what emotional survival is and how anyone with a police department can lead a healthy life, both on and off the job.

"We need to give more time to self-care for our police," he said.

The retired law officer said the stress of police work can take a toll on both officers and people in the department, like dispatchers. He explained that stress, lack of sleep, hypervigilance and disinterest has more than just emotional effects.

"We can't have officers that get incremental weight gain, we can't have police officers that are sleep deprived because the judgments that they make and the reaction time impairment affects the community," he said.

"Police work makes that sometimes very difficult with the shift work, the things you see the violence and tragedies," Deputy Chief Breedlove said.

Brenda Olson, a licensed counselor for the Corpus Christi Police Department, works with victims and her own co-workers.

"I think that they also sometimes don't totally recognize how important their own self-care is and that's why we wanna highlight it," she said.

Olson helps her co-workers cope with the stress of their job. She and Dr. Gilmartin urged the importance of having interests outside of work and, nurturing important relationships.

"This way they know to expect that okay I am on that hypervigilant roller coaster and I need to get enough sleep I need to eat correctly to perform my best," Olson said.

Breedlove, who experiences the stress firsthand, turns to the outdoors after a long day at work. He wished emotional survival was prevalent during his early years as a police officer, but, he said, it's never too late to learn about it.

"When officers are performing well that means they're providing great service to the community so in the end yes it's benefitting our officers but in the end, it's benefitting our community," he said.

