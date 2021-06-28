Coastal Bend Pride Center offers LGBTQ+ resources, programs

Pride month is coming to an end, but there are still many resources and programs right here in the Coastal Bend for LGBTQ+ community members and allies.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pride month is coming to an end, but the education, support, and resources for both members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies doesn’t stop.

“Pride is really about education, really this month has been about learning about the LGBTQ community, it’s about advocacy pride is really about recognizing those people that paved the way to make discrimination less for those who are part of the LGBTQ community and it’s about support from allies and friends,” said Coastal Bend Pride Center Director Barton Bailey.

“The pride center is a place where friends and allies where those who are just coming out or those who are long time members of the community can come for resources, for support, to find a group, to find people they connect with and to develop some understanding and hope,” said Bailey.

The Coastal Bend Pride Center is the only LGBTQ+ center within a 12-county region and they offer many resources and programs. One program they offer is called safe zone training.

Director Barton Bailey says safe zone is a training for businesses and nonprofits to learn about the LGTBQ+ community.

“Just by showing a small pride flag in your pencil holder on your desk or having a safe zone sticker on your front door of your business communicates a lot to the LGBTQ community and those who are members of it,” said Bailey. “It puts them at ease and helps them to know this is a place where they’ll be welcomed.”

The pride center also has programs for families, one program they offer is a transgender family support group.

“A lot of times there’s confusion or lack of knowledge those who are part of the transgender community. So, the transgender family support group is for family members to learn language, to be able to communicate, to have acceptance and to learn a new way to support the person who is going through that transition,” said Bailey.

Bailey says they are hoping to expand the center and there’s a lot more in store.

“One of those is to develop an out professionals group so we would like to develop a group who would like to meet on a regular basis and who are a group of business professionals and would like to interact and strengthen their business community as well,” said Bailey.

“We’re trying to develop a intramural sports group that’s LGBTQ focus.”

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.