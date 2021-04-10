Coastal Bend's perfect pumpkin patches for the spooky season

If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin to celebrate Halloween this year, you can find it at a local pumpkin patch.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October has arrived and with it all the haunted festivities of Halloween. A season favorite: the jack-o'-lantern.

With Halloween coming up we at KIII want to see your best jack-o'-lanterns! All month long we will be featuring your creepy or cute decorations on First Edition.

Be sure to download our KIII app so you can send in a picture and brief description of your festive work.

If you and your family are looking to carve up one of these porch front pumpkins, then you can start your search at any one these local pumpkin patches.

Here's a list of pumpkin patch events happening today or during the upcoming week:

Portland First United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

What: This fall First United Methodist Church in Portland is inviting you back to the patch! Get your pumpkins from October 1-31st and enjoy special events. Proceeds benefit the Build-A-Home Ministry.

When: Oct. 1-31; 1-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays

Where: First United Methodist Church of Portland, 4545 Wildcat Drive, Portland

Cost: Free admission, pumpkins available for purchase

Grace United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

What: Grace UMC invites the community to their pumpkin patch, where family traditions are made one pumpkin at a time

When: Oct. 3-31; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturday and 12:30-7 p.m. Sundays

Where: Grace United Methodist Church, 14521 Northwest Blvd.

Cost: Free admission, pumpkins available for purchase

St. Peter's by the Sea Pumpkin Patch

What: Pumpkins in all shapes and sizes for all your needs. School and daycare tours available on request.

When: Oct. 3-31; 10 a.m. to dark Mondays through Saturdays, noon to dark Sundays

Where: St. Peter's by the Sea United Methodist Church, 1541 Waldron Road