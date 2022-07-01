Coastal Bend rabbi recently appointed to state commission to conduct anti-Semitism study

Emanuel said this an important fight and the first step begins with greater education about the problem.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local rabbi is among 5 people who were appointed to the Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Anti-Semitism Advisory Commission this week by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Rabbi Ilan Emanuel of Congregation Beth Israel here in Corpus Christi will work with the commission for a three year term.

Their task is to conduct a study on anti-Semitism in the state. They will use that information to help schools, as well as pass along information and education to groups around the state.

"I'm honored to be a part of it," Emanuel said. "I think its a recognition of the unfortunate realities that this is an important thing we have to tackle, we have to fight, and have to educate more people about."

Emanuel said this an important fight and the first step begins with greater education about the problem.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.