Corpus Christi (KIII News) — As heavy rain makes its way toward the Coastal Bend, the American Red Cross is preparing to respond in the case of severe flooding.

A meeting held Wednesday consisted of lead volunteers, the individuals in charge of certain response groups such as food, shelter or recovery resources.

"Coordinating efforts, getting assignments of responsibilities and ensuring that we are as organized as we possibly can be," Lead Volunteer and Board Member Sheila Johnson said.

Johnson said the key to getting through a natural disaster such as severe flooding is preparation.

"We always preach being prepared, not waiting until the last minute. Ensuring that you get your kit together," Johnson said.

The kit, she said, should consist of water, non-perishable food, important documents, extra medication and a first aid kit. She added if someone were to evacuate, he or she should let a relative or friend know where they are headed.

Alongside Johnson was Fernie Fernandez, a 10-year Red Cross veteran.

"I look forward to helping people," Fernandez said.

Fernandez usually works inside of the Red Cross's Emergency Response Vehicles, or the ERV.

"That's where we carry our food in, and once these cambrios are full, we can feed up to about 900 people," Fernandez said.

The ERV is dispatched to where help is needed most. There are several cases that keep food hot until its distributed to people.

The Red Cross is also prepared to create shelters if needed and assist residents in cleaning up after flooding. For a full list of disaster preparedness kit items, click here.

