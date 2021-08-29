Coastal Bend Red Cross volunteers head to Louisiana to help

“When there's devastation we unite to do what’s right for the community that’s in need," said Alex Garcia, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Hurricane Ida making its way through the state of Louisiana help from the American Red Cross is already on the way with many hands-on deck including some volunteers are from the Coastal Bend.



Alex Garcia the Executive Director of the Coastal Bend chapter tells 3News that a total of four people from the Coastal Bend are in Louisiana right now to help.

“I have people that are there that are going to be working for shelters, doing feeding, maintaining shelters overnight, I've got other people that are making sure the volunteers have logistics, working out the logistics that are necessary," said Garcia.