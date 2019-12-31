CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Religious leaders in the Coastal Bend are reacting to the attacks at both White Settlement, Texas, and in New York this weekend.

Leaders told 3News that it's sad that tragedies like these happen, especially in places of worship, but their faith is keeping them strong so they can continue to help their congregations feel safe.

Less than a day after a stabbing stopped a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in New York, three people were killed including the gunman in a shooting at a church just north of Fort Worth, Texas.

Bishop Michael Mulvey of the Diocese of Corpus Christi released the following statement to the news following the attacks, saying in part: "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire church community after the horrific act of violence that was perpetrated on Sunday. The act of violence impacts us all the more because it happened at a place where people gathered to worship, pray and seek peace."

Religious leaders spoke with 3News Monday about those who wonder if they can feel safe at a church, Temple or at their mosque.

"I don't think people should stop going to church because of another shooting," Pastor Neil Winchestor of Believe Church said. "If anything I think they should come to church more, to know and understand the relationship they can have with Christ so that they can feel safe and be safe no matter where they are and what's going on."

"Hate, which has no place in this world. So how do we combat such darkness? It's not by fighting darkness with a stick, it's by illuminating the world by doing acts of kindness," Rabbi Naftoli Schmukler said. "Goodness and kindness."

"We make sure that we have people at the door," Pastor Adam Carrington said. "We don't go around looking for people who look suspcious or anything like that. We welcome everybody to church, but at the same time we have to have common sense."

"Our approach is going to be discretion, but also convey to our people that you are safe whether you see the help or the guards or the gunmen here protecting you or not," Pastor Winchestor said.

