Coastal Bend resident recounts Hurricane Celia's destruction 53 years later

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marks 53 years since Hurricane Celia made landfall here in the Coastal Bend.
The storm hit near Port Aransas as a Category Four hurricane before moving just north of Corpus Christi Bay.
Corpus Christi resident and former Nueces County Chief Administrator Tyner Little was just six years old, waking up on his birthday when Hurricane Celia hit the area. He said he recalls one memory about a tree during the storm.
"We were looking out the window, we had a mesquite tree blow down," he said. "And as the winds changed directions, we got a big plate glass window and the mesquite tree is edging closer and closer. It had broken at the base and it's starting to move, starting to rattle the glass. My dad went outside and got some rope and some stakes and tied that mesquite tree down to keep it from banging on the house and the glass."
For the full interview, click the video below.
