Coastal Bend resident's barbecue featured in Texas Monthly, how it all began

MATHIS, Texas — A Coastal Bend local made it to the cover of Texas Monthly Magazine due to his delicious BBQ.

29-year-old Andrew Soto is the proud owner of Butter’s BBQ in Mathis. Texas Monthly named his barbecue as among the top 50 in the entire state.

Soto said he's been working for the past 4 years to try and make his barbecue the best around. Additionally he said it took his entire family to pitch in and help run his business, and cook all the barbecue.

“My mom has been working, she’s been helping out since we started,” Soto said.

Additionally, Soto said that his family are the ones who got him into cooking in the first place.

“My dad is the one who got me into cooking,” Soto said. “He taught me how to work a fire for as long back as I can remember. So, he taught me the craft.”