CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What better place for some last-minute Christmas shopping than the Corpus Christi Trade Center? Many Coastal Bend residents showed up Tuesday to do just that!

"It's been okay. Not too hectic," shopper Veronica Perez said.

"We went to the mall and Moore Plaza," shopper Al Alonso said. "A lot more chaotic."

3News Reporter Taylor Alanis spoke with shoppers Tuesday to find out a bit more about their Christmas Eve traditions.