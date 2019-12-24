CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It may have been in the high 60s in the Coastal Bend this Christmas Eve, but not all residents gave up their dreams of a white Christmas. Many took part in the fun at the American Bank Center's second annual Coastal Christmas!

The event features fun activities like a snow slide, an indoor ice skating rink, a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and more!

If you didn't get a chance to take part on Christmas Eve, you still have time! The event will reopen from noon-9 p.m. the day after Christmas.

