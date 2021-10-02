Coastal Bend residents participate in annual heart walk, donation record broken

The Coastal Bend Heart Walk is among 300 heart walks held in communities across the nation. The event managed to raise over $400,000 to fight heart disease.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People gathered by the dozen outside of Whataburger Field for the 25th annual Coastal Bend Heart Walk this Saturday.

The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

However, despite a lower turnout than usual for this year's event, Marketing Director Brittany Sandbach said that with the help of the community they were able break a donation record.

The event managed to raise over $400,000 to fight heart disease.

"Heart disease is the number one killer of all men and women, Sandbach said. “So many people that are out here today have loved ones that they've lost, or struggle with heart disease or stroke. So definitely something to come out here and celebrate all our survivors."

The Coastal Bend Heart Walk is among 300 heart walks held in communities across the nation.

Nearly 1 million people walk each year walk for a singular mission, to cure heart disease and stroke.

