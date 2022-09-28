Friend's experience with hurricane devastation motivates man to drive to, help Florida

Crews will stop in Houston to get supplies and then head south to render aid and feed those affected.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Ruiseco is one of several volunteers headed to Florida to help residents cope in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

He said, for him, it’s because he previously has had friends who have needed this kind of help.

“So this makes you feel closer to everybody that could be affected by this,” he said. “Yes it does."

As we first reported Tuesday, local Red Cross volunteers are joining in the relief efforts in Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon, leaving thousands of Florida residents without power.

Ruiseco has been a Red Cross volunteer for six years, and already has been deployed 27 times, not including this deployment to Orlando for Hurricane Ian.

“We should be there Sunday," he said. “Then we'll prepare the meals over there. Probably at the baptist church, or any other groups there, and then we'll load up about 200 meals, go out in the morning, and go out in the afternoon."



Several volunteers from our area already are on their way.



"Actually, have two volunteers today in Puerto Rico helping with the disaster that happened . . . last week,” said American Red Cross of Coastal Bend Executive Director Alex Garcia. “And then I've got three that have already left, and more leaving in the morning. And then there will be this wave and we'll continue to ask who's available, what are their schedules, because usually it's a 14-day commitment."

Vehicles will be leaving both Corpus Christi and Houston in the next couple of days to travel directly to Orlando to start helping right away. Volunteers say it's important work that they want to continue to do.



"More and more people are being impacted,” said volunteer coordinator D'ann Garcia. “The breadth of the storms are getting wider. The impact of the storms are being felt farther out. We have to keep doing what we're doing, because at the end of the day people need us."



Alex Garcia said the crews will stop in Houston to get supplies before heading to Florida.