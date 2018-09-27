Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With more allegations coming forward against Supreme Court nomination Brett Kavanaugh Coastal Bend residents voiced their stance.

You can vote here.

Residents are not afraid to say how they feel about the allegations against Kavanaugh.

"I think if you're able and you're qualified, I don't think that something that happened in your personal life really would affect if you could see a blanket a candid case and say this is constitutional or this is not constitutional," said Danielle Smirman, a Corpus Christi resident.

"I think it's unfair that we are not believing the victim and not giving credibility to the victim and the GOP is being quick to wanna just push it through without doing a proper investigation," said Jennifer Garza, a San Antonio resident.

"I mean that's I mean it should be considered, but right now it just looks like they're attacking," said Juan Sarabia, a Corpus Christi resident.

"If it's that far back I mean maybe he could have changed you know maybe he's a better person now, but then at the same time he could be the same person," said Nicole Miller, a Corpus Christi resident.

"It's my hope that she's, that the accusers are telling the truth as they know it and if that is the case that a thorough investigation is conducted," said Kayla Butts, a Rockport resident.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII