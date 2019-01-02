CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People across the state of Texas are reacting to the release of a list of priests within the Catholic Diocese who've been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

26 of the priest named from the Catholic Diocese list are from Corpus Christi.

The topic of sexual abuse of minors and the Catholic church is a tough topic to talk about.

3News viewers reacted to the news from the Catholic Diocese.

"The whole situation is sickening," Maria said.

"They handled it within the church. Public authorities should have handled it and investigated by real law enforcement," Laura said.

"Prayers for everyone involved healing and forgiveness for those victimized and falsely accused," Aaron said.

"It is disturbing that you know. We need to all be aware to never trust anybody regardless of their position with your children," Devina Martinez said. I think that it's a good idea that they should be showing. Something like that shouldn't be hidden.

Although some residents appreciated the diocese's transparency, few were upset that it took them a long time to release the names.