Coastal Bend residents strongly urged to begin early hurricane season preparations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With hurricane season right around the corner, the Texas General Land Office wants to make sure that Coastal Bend residents are prepared.

Hurricane season starts June 1. and continues through November.

Last December, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their predictions for this year's season. They expected a slightly below average year with just 13 named storms, six hurricanes and only three major hurricanes.

Again, these are just predictions.

Texas General Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said those slightly lower than average predictions should not keep residents at home from storm preparations.

"I think most people kind of think about getting prepared, but they don't actually get prepared and all of a sudden the storms in the gulf, and all of a sudden they are having to evacuate," she said.

There are several things residents can do right now to get ready for hurricane season.

That includes checking your insurance policies, making sure your flood insurance and Texas Windstorm policies are up to date. Residents should also pack what the Texas General Land Office calls a 'go bag' filled with items like non-perishable food, water, flashlights and a first aid kit.

