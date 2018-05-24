Coastal Bend beaches are likely to be packed with families trying to make the most of this Memorial Day weekend, and it's important to keep safety in mind.

EMS personnel said tourists are the ones they treat the most at the beach, and they would like your help keeping tabs on them.

"Keep an eye on them. Warn them. Give them tips. Let them know to swim next to a lifeguard, that way they can keep an eye on them," EMS Chief Billy Belye said. "I don't recommend going higher than waste deep water."

Belye has been with the Corpus Christi Fire Department for 12 years and grew up in Corpus Christi. He said he's seen it all, and every drowning death on the beach could have been prevented.

"Drownings, all drownings involving children. I believe they affect me the most because I have a seven-year-old child, and to me every single one of those drownings could be prevented with an adult supervising their children as they play at the beach," Belye said.

Outside of the water, be careful with camp fires. Nails and glass are often left behind. Another thing to watch out for is jellyfish -- even the dead ones. They are often something beachgoers learn about the hard way.

"People don't respect the water and they think they're swimming in a pool, and it's totally different," Belye said. "So be cognizant of where you are. Understand that there are rip currents out there."

Officials are expecting increased rip currents and higher than normal tides along the coast.

Last, leaving the beach can also be dangerous.

"We get a lot of alcohol involved accidents," Belye said. "People driving after enjoying themselves at the beach and getting behind the wheel and driving."

So be safe going to the beach, staying at the beach, and coming home from the beach.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII