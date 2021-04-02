Coastal Bend residents will have another chance to enroll in healthcare plans come Feb. 15

Insurance experts say this special enrollment period, Feb. 15 - May 15, could have a significant impact, reaching thousands right here in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For whatever the reason may have been, if you are among the thousands of Coastal Bend residents who missed the enrollment period for health insurance in December, there could be an opportunity for you to re-vist your options.

An executive order signed by President Biden will re-open enrollment soon.

In adopting this policy on Jan. 28, President Biden noted that the uninsured rate dropped significantly because of the Affordable Care Act, which extended consumer protections to millions more people; but many potentially eligible people remain uninsured and face barriers in obtaining coverage.

"In Corpus Christi a living wage is actually over $30,000," said Dr. Jim Lee, economics professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "That's a minimum amount that we need to make. I'm not talking about a luxury living, but that's a minimum amount that we need to be okay."

"Millions of Americans are out of work," insurance broker Will Heavin said. "No one can afford Cobra."

Heavin said come Feb. 15, no matter their economic state, people can get insured.

"This is an opportunity for them to enroll in a healthcare plan and get affordable coverage with a subsidy to pay for it," Heavin said.

Heavin said it's incredibly important since awareness of the marketplaces remains low, and the healthcare.gov advertising and marketing budget was cut by 90-percent under the Trump administration.

"Over his four years he cut funding, advertising for marketplace enrollment. He reduced the number of navigators because he cut the funding and normally that's where people would have gone for assistance," Heavin said.

Insurance experts say this special enrollment period, Feb. 15 - May 15, could have a significant impact, reaching thousands right here in the Coastal Bend.

"92-percent of our customers qualify for a subsidy," Heavin said.

If you would like to see if you and your family are eligible, call (361) 852-8005.

