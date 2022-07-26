Coastal Bend business owners push against rise in windstorm insurance rates

Glen Mier is the president of the Coastal Bend Restaurant Association and said the cost of windstorm insurance has already taken a huge hit to his pocket book.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a possibility that the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association may soon vote to raise rates for coastal policy holders.

"My concerns are is that, a, we won't be able to afford them and continue doing business. And b, that they're going to drop you after a period of time especially if you have a claim," said Glen Mier, owner of Black Bistro and the Angry Marlin.

Mier is also the president of the Coastal Bend Restaurant Association. He said the cost of windstorm insurance has already taken a substantial hit to his pocket book.

"There's been restaurants that have actually had to lose their insurance or actually be turned down by the insurance company. And the secondary thing is restaurants that are just not able to pay the deductible," Mier said.

While the raise in insurance rates impacts all businesses along the coast, it could spell the beginning of the end for many Coastal Bend restaurants.

State representative Todd Hunter is one of the organizers of a rally that will be held on Thursday for business owners to voice their complaints. The rally will be held at the Corpus Christi Regional Authority Offices on Staples Street at 10 a.m.

"The cost of doing business is starting to outweigh the profits and what's the point of doing it anymore if you cant make a living," Hunter said.

