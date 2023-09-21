This year, 18 restaurants are participating in the 10-day event. It runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1. You can get a $25 lunch/brunch or a $35 dinner.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You'll soon be able to try all the flavors of South Texas at a great fixed price. The 2023 Coastal Bend Restaurant Week kicks off Friday and lasts the rest of the month, from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1.

This is the third year for the Coastal Bend Restaurant Week, and they rounded up 18 restaurants for this year's event.

"Our aim is to put the spotlight on our award-winning talent and share their unique stories with everyone," the group says on its website. "We hope to attract new customers to our restaurants, strengthen bonds within the community and put a spotlight on our food and service industry."

Cuisines include steak, Italian, American, seafood, Indian and Southern, plus many others. By the time you read this, menus might already be out. The Coastal Bend Restaurant Week is releasing them at 11 a.m. on Thursday. All the menus are different

Participating restaurants for the 2023 Coastal Bend Restaurant Week include: