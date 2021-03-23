Coastal Bend restaurants say they're losing employees

Multiple restaurant owners say if more employees are lost, they'll be forced to change their hours of operation and even which days they can open.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several restaurant owners are saying they're losing a bunch of employees, and fast.

"If you only have three cooks that show up and you normally six or seven in your kitchen, they can't handle the demand and then all of a sudde, coustumers are angry because they're waiting 45 minutes, an hour for their plate," said Rod Lewis, the owner of Hardknocks.

"The servers are angry because they're trying to get their food, the cooks are frustrated and it's overwhelming," said Lewis.

Employees are turning in their nametags quicker than they are being replaced.

Mike Vansyckle owns Atomic Omelette here in Corpus Christi. He said his staff has downsized by almost half. Vansyckle said one of the reasons for most of his team leaving is because of free money in the bank.

"I typically have 24. Right now, I got 14. I had to change my hours from 7am to 4pm and just run one shift versus having two shifts. What our government is doing right now to help people out financially, with all the stimulus that they've given out." said Vansyckle. "And also, the unemployment benefits and they keep extending the unemployment benefits, so it makes people a lot more comfortable in not having to go out and look for jobs".

As businesses across the state get back to operating at 100% capacity, owners cannot seem to get enough job applications to help pick up the slack.

"That is the number one bottle neck to us. Obviously, we could've served more guests and had a bigger week if we just had the people to service them," said Richard Lomax, the President of Water Street Restaurants. "We are dying for good help. Any help that we can get".

Laura Licona is a renowned chef from Manhattan and is now in the Coastal Bend. She said Black Sheep Bistro and The Angry marlin are also hurting for more hands, but she still has a positive outlook because these days, having a little hope will go a long way.

"Lots of crossover to be who you want to be and I would encourage people to look at it as a really great career," said Licona. "It's not dead!"

These owners said if more employees are lost, businesses like HardKnocks and Atomic Omelette will be forced to change their hours of operation and even which days they can open.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.