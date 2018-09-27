Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It was just another run for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbets and 35-year-old Wendy Martinez. Two runners, in two separate locations, both of their jogs leading to the same fate -- a fatal attack.

Although the attacks happened states away, in Iowa and Washington D.C., runners in the Coastal Bend are on high alert now more than ever. Runner Julie McAllister recalled a scary moment during a group run.

"As we moved over, he moved over. As we slowed down, he slowed down. He literally ran us into the curb," McAllister said.

For this reason, McAllister rarely runs alone. She urges all runners or solo-athletes who workout outside to do so in a group. The veteran marathoner preaches "strength in numbers" and believes everyone should do the same.

"People have your back. There's more eyes. More than two eyes is good," McAllister said.

McAllister also recommends runners invest in defense items such as pepper spray, a whistle, or a zapper. Additionally, she encourages runners to stay in well-lit areas and routes that are frequented by cars.

"Don't wear black!" she said.

Self-defense training is another tool runners should consider having at their disposal.

Abel Rodriguez is the main coach at the Corpus Christi Police Officer's Association Boxing Gym, where he teaches self-defense in addition to boxing. The boxer urges women and men to brush up on defense skills like punches, jabs and kicks.

"Throw a straight right-hand straight to the nose or a simple jab to keep them away at bay," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said there are places on the human body for someone to focus on hitting in case of an attack: the solar plexus, bridge of a nose, chin, and groin. He said another great tool is your voice, and it's vital to make as much noise as possible to alert others nearby.

Both McAllister and Rodriguez added that runners and athletes should keep a GPS tracker on them or run with a phone in addition to some sort of identification, even if it's a tag on the inside of a shoe.

