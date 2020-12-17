Coastal Bend Salvation Army receives thousand dollar gold coin as donation

Captain Patrick Gesner with the Salvation Army says someone dropped the gold coin in of their red kettles.

The Coastal Bend Salvation Army announced on Wednesday that they received a very generous gift from someone who dropped in one of their ‘red kettles’.

You've surely seen the kettles at shopping centers around town and heard the bells ringing. Captain Patrick Gesner with the Salvation Army says someone dropped off a gold coin in one of the kettles.

Gesner says, he and his team got an estimate of how much something like this is worth and it’s anywhere from sixteen hundred to two thousand dollars!

Gesner says the salvation army plans on putting the money to good use.

“As we know with COVID-19, there's more need than ever before. More people are facing the issue of homelessness or the threat of homelessness,” said Gesner. We want to make sure we can do everything we can to prevent them becoming homeless by helping with a bill or if they do become homeless, we want to make sure we are able to afford the services to run our shelters.”

Gesner says even with this donation the Salvation Army is still short on money going into Christmas and needs all the donations it can get.

