Coastal Bend school districts show support, increase security after Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Across the state, reactions are pouring in from all over in response to the shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.
In response to recent events, many Coastal Bend school districts and law enforcement have shown support and said they will be tightening security on their school grounds.
Flour Bluff, Tuloso-Midway, and Banquete are some of the many school districts that posted to their social media pages to inform residents of their plans to increase security, as well as show support and solidarity to the community.
For a full list of statements, check below.
Flour Bluff ISD
Banquete ISD
Corpus Christi ISD
Tuloso-Midway ISD
Orange Grove
Alice ISD
Aransas County ISD
Calallen ISD
