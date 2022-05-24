Coastal Bend school districts show support, increase security after Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Flour Bluff, Tuloso-Midway, and Banquete are some of the many school districts that posted to their social media pages in support of the Uvalde community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Across the state, reactions are pouring in from all over in response to the shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

In response to recent events, many Coastal Bend school districts and law enforcement have shown support and said they will be tightening security on their school grounds.

Flour Bluff, Tuloso-Midway, and Banquete are some of the many school districts that posted to their social media pages to inform residents of their plans to increase security, as well as show support and solidarity to the community.

For a full list of statements, check below.

Flour Bluff ISD

Our hearts are heavy this evening as we hear about the tragic events at Uvalde CISD. We mourn with our fellow educators... Posted by Flour Bluff ISD on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Banquete ISD

Corpus Christi ISD

Our hearts go out to our friends and colleagues in Uvalde and all those affected by today’s tragedy. May they draw... Posted by Corpus Christi Independent School District on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tuloso-Midway ISD

Orange Grove

Alice ISD

Parents and staff, Please read the important information. #weareAliceISD Posted by Alice Independent School District on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Aransas County ISD

Parents and Families of ACISD: Our hearts are broken for our fellow Texans at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. We ask... Posted by Aransas County ISD on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Calallen ISD

Keeping Uvalde CISD and community in our thoughts during this difficult time. #UvaldeStrong 🤍🐾 Posted by Calallen Independent School District on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

