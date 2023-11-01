Coastal Bend school districts resort to long-term substitutes as teachers retire

For some school districts, it takes significant time to fill teaching vacancies, especially when there's already a teacher shortage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend schools finally welcomed their students after the holidays -- but not all students had the same teacher they ended 2022 with.

"This year, the district received right at 10 mid-year retirement requests and those were approved by the superintendent and that's pretty normal at this time of year," said Chief Human Resources Officer for the Corpus Christi Independent School District Debbie Cruz.

When a teacher retires or leaves to another school, the school district looks for a certified teacher to replace them.

"If we don't have a regular full-time certified teacher in place then we are fortunate to be able to have about 1,000 substitutes that we utilize to be able to fill in those vacancies," Cruz said.

For some school districts, it takes significant time to fill those teaching vacancies, especially when there's already a teacher shortage.

"Some positions that have been advertised for a while and they just haven't been filled. There's just no new applicants," Executive Director of Human Resources For Alice ISD Anna Holmgreen.

West Oso Superintendent Conrado Garcia said there were no teachers who retired in December. He said his school district has a full staff, even while being in a hiring freeze.

"We didn't meet our enrollment. We had a drop and so when that happens, we have to adjust," Garcia said.

CCISD and Alice ISD are among many "Districts of Innovation" which is a program for individuals for individuals looking to work for them who are going to school.

"We can bring in a teacher and work with them," Holmgreen said. "They may not be certified yet, but if they have a degree and are working towards it, we can help them with that."