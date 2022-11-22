Coastal Bend sees low gas prices ahead of holiday travel

Across the country, this is expected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel period in more than two decades.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning to get out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday, you'll be joined by about 4 million other Texans.

Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day for travel, and AAA Texas reports that more people are choosing to travel -- by air, bus, or even train -- this year more so than they did last year.

But most of us -- around 3.6 million people -- will make that holiday trip behind the wheel. That number is similar to what was seen in Texas last Thanksgiving, and with gas prices falling in recent days, it should make getting to where you're going just a little easier.

Across the country, this is expected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel period since AAA started keeping track of such things more than two decades ago.

Even though the per-gallon price is starting to dip nationally, it is still up $0.23 more than last Thanksgiving.

“Right now, travel demand is just so high, that, despite gas prices being higher than where they were this time last year, drivers who are looking to get away this Thanksgiving will do so regardless," said AAA Texas' David Armbuster.

Armbuster said that for those in Texas, things are looking better than for other parts of the U.S. In fact, you'll pay less for gasoline on average here than in any other state, with prices falling below $3 for the first time since January.

If you want more good news: People in Coastal Bend counties are seeing some of the lowest gas prices you'll find anywhere in Texas, making it easier to load up the 'family truckster' and hit the road.

“Most Texans will travel by car this Thanksgiving, compared to other modes of transportation, so highways in and around major metro areas will be congested with some drivers experiencing more than double normal delays," Armbuster said.

One transportation analytics company recommends leaving Wednesday either before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

That should help residents avoid some of the heavier traffic that will be caused by those who may not be able to leave until later due to work or school.

