CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With freezing temperatures heading to the Coastal Bend Tuesday night, it will be brutal for those who are living on the street.
The Salvation Army is doing what it can to accommodate the homeless.
3News reporter Bill Churchwell was Live at Salvation Army.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted in connection with murders of New Hampshire couple arrested in Mexico
- Kleberg County deputies find bundles of cash disguised as tamales
- Corpus Christi police looking for man who has been missing since March of last year
- Armed robbery prompts lockdown at nearby schools, suspects remain at large