Coastal Bend shoppers didn't miss a beat this Black Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day after Thanksgiving means stores around the Coastal Bend were flooded with Black Friday shoppers.

It's a time for sales and deals as holiday shopping ramps up.

The pandemic did bring forth some challenges as retailers changed up their strategies. However, that didn't stop shoppers from going out in search of deals and steals.

"Honestly, this is our first year going to Black Friday. We're really always like half way done by Black Friday, but this time we're barely getting started by Black Friday," said area shopper Michael Gonzalez.

3NEWS has been monitoring traffic in the La Palmera parking lot. Shoppers are encouraged to be safe with all the activity in the area.

