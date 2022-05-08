Coastal Bend shoppers take advantage of tax-free weekend

Tax-free weekend will continue through Sunday at midnight, so there's still time to catch those back-to-school sales before the weekend is up!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just halfway through tax-free weekend, Academy Sports and Outdoors is already packed. Store Director Ashley Rivas said she and her team were ready for the surge in customers as they make their way through every department.

"We want the kids to go back and feel amazing in their first day of school outfit, their new gear," Rivas said, "and one of the most exciting times for a child is getting to go back and see their friends, meet their new teachers, and who doesn't want to look like a rock star that first day of school?"

"This weekend gives families in our community a chance to save that additional dollar by saving on the tax-free." Rivas added.

For customers like Olivia Wendl, it's a chance to look her best on the first day of 5th grade. She shared what her tax-free weekend shopping experience has been like. "You get so many clothes," Wendl said. "I love the clothes and the new stuff. It's fun!"

Rivas said the store was well-stocked to prepare for the busy weekend and that things are finally returning to normal since the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there's twice as many people shopping this weekend compared to last year.

"The last two years looked a little different with COVID going on and this year we are having our first year where everybody's back in the class," Rivas explained. "So, we're getting to see that excitement coming back in here again."

Tax-free weekend will continue through Sunday at midnight, so there's still time to take advantage of the back-to-school sales before the weekend is up!

