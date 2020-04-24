CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday was the first day Texas retailers are allowed to open back up based on Gov. Greg Abbott's recently signed executive order aimed at beginning the process of reopening Texas.

Stores that reopen Friday will only be allowed to operate under a retail-to-go status, and that means customers will not actually be allowed inside. They will have to pay for their items over the phone, and the items will be delivered to the backseat or truck of their vehicle when they go to pick them up.

Employees will have to wash their hands after each interaction with a customer.

Of course, this includes the stores inside of La Palmera Mall, where employees at stores like Dillards, Buckle, Kendra Scott and Pandora have been preparing to offer retail-to-go options. Orders must be made by phone or online, and pickup times must be scheduled.

Pickup locations at the mall will be color coded to help shoppers find their stores.

Restaurants that call La Palmera Mall's food court home are still offering curbside orders.

