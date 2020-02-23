CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To honor the men and women who served our country, several student organizations from local Universities were out at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery for a day of service.

The volunteers from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student veteran's associations were helping to beautify the cemetery in time for the upcoming Memorial Day.

Students spent time laying out mulch and doing any other projects that needed to be done to make the grounds look their best.

Arthur Montil, the Veteran's Resource Center Coordinator from TAMUCC, says projects like this are also a great help to the student veterans themselves.

"Our student veterans want to continue serving and once they're out they're always looking for something to do. so we're always trying to find service projects for them to do. and we thought this one fits perfectly," said Arthur Montil.

Montil says they would love to make volunteer projects like this one into a tradition.

