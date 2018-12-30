Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — 2018 brought us a number of stories that we covered here at 3News. Some of them were of heartbreaking tragedies, while others were of joy. We said goodbye to some familiar faces, and hello to a couple of new ones.

In March, students at King High School mourned the loss of 16 year old Raiane Garza.

Garza was struck and killed by a hit and run driver while in a crosswalk at Staples Street and Mustang Trail. Her 15 year old classmate who was also struck, survived. 42 year old Elton Holmes, the alleged driver was later tracked down by police thanks to help from witnesses.

In April, Downtown Corpus Christi saw an invasion of Selena fans!

The fourth annual Fiesta de la Flor Festival saw big numbers. The music festival pays tribute to the late Tejano super star who continues to inspire future generations.

One of the most talked about stories on social media came to us in June, when a man near Lake Corpus Christi ended up getting bitten by the head of a rattlesnake he had just decapitated.

A normal person who is going to get bit is going to get two to four doses of anti-venom. He had to have 26 doses. Milo Sutcliffe and his wife were doing weekend yard work when they spotted the 4 foot rattle snake.

Also in June, we saw the untimely passing of the local Tejano super star Jimmy Gonzalez.

The front man for Grupo Mazz passed away after he suffered a heart attack. He was 67 years old.

In was in July when a community was shaken to its core following the tragic shooting in Robstown that left five people, all from the same family, dead.

The shootings taking place at two separate locations including the Retama Nursing Home where police say 60 year old Richard Starry shot and killed his father and step-mother before turning the gun on himself.

Also in July, history was made at the Corpus Christi Army Depot as Colonel Gail Atkins was sworn in as the new commander of the depot.

Atkins is the first woman to hold that position.

The Corpus Christi bayfront played host to the Youth World Sailing Championships in July.

The competition brought hundreds of teen competitors from over 60 countries to our city. It was the first time in two decades the major sailing competition was held in the U.S.

The month of August served as a painful reminder of Hurricane Harvey. Governor Greg Abbott and Vice President Mike Pence attended a church service in Rockport to mark the one year anniversary of the destructive storm.

Rockport is one of many of our coastal communities that continue the recovery process.

In September, a viral video of field mice at the AMC 16 Theater on the city's westside racked up a lot of views online and caused concern about health issues.

It eventually led to the temporary closure of the theater as management dealt with the rodent problem.

A deadly shooting at a baby's first birthday party left four men dead and stunned the community in Taft. Witnesses say an argument escalated between two families and uninvited guests.

37 year old Ronnie Rodriguez, Sr. and his 20 year old son Ronnie Rodriguez were both arrested for the crime.

It was our water bills that prompted another big story of the year, when many residents in Corpus Christi were shocked to find they owed in some cases thousands of dollars.

Turns out faulty data transmitters led to incorrect meter readings and then insufficient training led to billing problems.

November marked new leadership as Barbara Canales became the first Latina to be elected Nueces County judge.

The position was held by longtime judge Loyd Neal who announced his retirement.

During his state of the county address, Neal told the crowd, "from the bottom of my heart, God bless you. God bless this county. Thank you and good bye."

In December, the unexpected closure of Brightwood College surprised many students.

A lack of funds and new regulations from the federal government led to the move.

2018 also brought down bridges.

Demolition work began downtown as construction on the new $800-million dollar Harbor Bridge project ramped up. Motorist this year really started to see the progress as a new pathway was carved.

The project is on track to a 2022 completion date.

Finally, it was many of your neighbors who helped make 2018 a generous one.

Kiii teamed up with the Coastal Bend Food Bank and HEB for the annual Share your Christmas food drive.

This year broke records and insured families would have food on the table this holiday season.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII