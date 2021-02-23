Falfurrias student barber offers free haircuts to utility, grocery store workers

FALFURRIAS, Texas — After last week’s winter storm, residents across the Coastal Bend community have been lending a helping hand to each other
Residents like Justin Balderas; a barber student from Falfurrias who is giving free haircuts to grocery store workers along with utility workers who have really had to step up in recent weeks and months to help others
“I’m not in the position to where I can give out money in a way but I have clippers I can give you a haircut so if I can help out my community a hair cut at a time then I’ll do that,”
Justin says he was inspired by other people he has seen lend a helping hand to complete strangers. So far he has fifteen appointments and he says that he just wanted to give back to the community.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- LIST: Where water boil notices have been lifted in the Coastal Bend
- H-E-B limiting purchases of certain products to help restore supply after winter storm
- 'Assembly Required': Corpus Christi native stars next to Tim Allen and Richard Karn in new History Channel show