Falfurrias student barber offers free haircuts to utility, grocery store workers

FALFURRIAS, Texas — After last week’s winter storm, residents across the Coastal Bend community have been lending a helping hand to each other

Residents like Justin Balderas; a barber student from Falfurrias who is giving free haircuts to grocery store workers along with utility workers who have really had to step up in recent weeks and months to help others

“I’m not in the position to where I can give out money in a way but I have clippers I can give you a haircut so if I can help out my community a hair cut at a time then I’ll do that,”

Justin says he was inspired by other people he has seen lend a helping hand to complete strangers. So far he has fifteen appointments and he says that he just wanted to give back to the community.