Out of 11 million students across the country vying for their chance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., only 519 made it. Three of them are there representing the Coastal Bend.
Preliminaries in the competition were held Tuesday and Wednesday. Finals begin Thursday morning.
Representing the Coastal Bend are Edmund Hughes Thomas of St. Pius X Catholic School, Jazelle Ray L. Saligumba of Baker Middle School, and Eli Joseph Gerick of Gregory-Portland Intermediate School.
You can find out more about the contestants below:
Edmund Hughes Thomas, Speller No. 446
Portland, Texas
Sponsor: St. Pius X School
School: St. Pius X School
Age: 12
Grade: 6th
Favorite Book: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by J.K. Rowling
Favorite Movie: Thor: Ragnarok
Favorite Musician: Journey
Jazelle Ray L. Saligumba, Speller No. 469
Corpus Christi, Texas
Sponsor: Corpus Christi ISD
School: Baker Middle School
Age: 13
Grade: 8th
Favorite Author: George Orwell
Favorite TV Show: Parks and Recreation
Favorite Subject: History
Eli Joseph Gerick, Speller No. 485
Portland, Texas
Sponsor: Gregory-Portland Intermediate School
School: Gregory-Portland Intermediate School
Age: 12
Grade: 6th
Favorite Food: Hawaiian pizza
Favorite Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy
Favorite Actor: Will Ferrell
Athena Michelle Lankford, Speller No. 502
Sponsor: Gregory-Portland Junior High School
School: Gregory-Portland Junior High School
Age: 14
Grade: 8th
Favorite Subject: Art
Favorite Movie: Spirited Away
Favorite Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch
For more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, or to learn more about the other contestants, visit spellingbee.com.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!