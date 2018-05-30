Out of 11 million students across the country vying for their chance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., only 519 made it. Three of them are there representing the Coastal Bend.

Preliminaries in the competition were held Tuesday and Wednesday. Finals begin Thursday morning.

Representing the Coastal Bend are Edmund Hughes Thomas of St. Pius X Catholic School, Jazelle Ray L. Saligumba of Baker Middle School, and Eli Joseph Gerick of Gregory-Portland Intermediate School.

You can find out more about the contestants below:

Edmund Hughes Thomas, Speller No. 446

Portland, Texas

Sponsor: St. Pius X School

School: St. Pius X School

Age: 12

Grade: 6th

Favorite Book: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by J.K. Rowling

Favorite Movie: Thor: Ragnarok

Favorite Musician: Journey

Jazelle Ray L. Saligumba, Speller No. 469

Corpus Christi, Texas

Sponsor: Corpus Christi ISD

School: Baker Middle School

Age: 13

Grade: 8th

Favorite Author: George Orwell

Favorite TV Show: Parks and Recreation

Favorite Subject: History

Eli Joseph Gerick, Speller No. 485

Portland, Texas

Sponsor: Gregory-Portland Intermediate School

School: Gregory-Portland Intermediate School

Age: 12

Grade: 6th

Favorite Food: Hawaiian pizza

Favorite Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy

Favorite Actor: Will Ferrell

Athena Michelle Lankford, Speller No. 502

Sponsor: Gregory-Portland Junior High School

School: Gregory-Portland Junior High School

Age: 14

Grade: 8th

Favorite Subject: Art

Favorite Movie: Spirited Away

Favorite Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch

For more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, or to learn more about the other contestants, visit spellingbee.com.

