Coastal Bend students put summer plans on pause to help at Sea City Work Camp

This week, the group is working on the roof's of five different locations, with the goal to have them done by Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend students are putting their summer vacation on hold to get to work.

It's all part of the Sea City Work Camp, a faith-based program that helps those who are physically unable or cannot afford to fix their homes.

This week, they're working on the roofs of five different locations with the goal of completing them by Thursday.

3NEWS caught up with a student who said it was an eye-opening experience.

"We learn much more, we realize that the world is a lot bigger than the one we live day by day," said Calallen graduate Gabriella Herrera. "We learn that not everybody has the opportunity to come from a good house or have a good roof over there head because they cant afford to pay for it, or construct it on their own and that's why we're here -- we're here to give back and do our job."

Herrera added that the end product always evokes strong emotions.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!