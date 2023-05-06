Coastal Bend students put summer plans on pause to help at Sea City Work Camp

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend students are putting their summer vacation on hold to get to work.
It's all part of the Sea City Work Camp, a faith-based program that helps those who are physically unable or cannot afford to fix their homes.
This week, they're working on the roofs of five different locations with the goal of completing them by Thursday.
3NEWS caught up with a student who said it was an eye-opening experience.
"We learn much more, we realize that the world is a lot bigger than the one we live day by day," said Calallen graduate Gabriella Herrera. "We learn that not everybody has the opportunity to come from a good house or have a good roof over there head because they cant afford to pay for it, or construct it on their own and that's why we're here -- we're here to give back and do our job."
Herrera added that the end product always evokes strong emotions.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sinton survives key ejections, controversy to advance to state
- Lady 'Cats win first state softball title
- Former London ISD teacher who had improper relationship with student rearrested
- Man who allegedly shot, killed woman in Central Texas arrested in Ingleside
- 'Walking the stage' has special meaning for Veterans Memorial High School student
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.